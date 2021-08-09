Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 66,575 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,913 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $493,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 138.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

