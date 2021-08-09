Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,466 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $49.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

