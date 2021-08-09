Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,379 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $94,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $265.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,946 shares of company stock worth $2,639,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

