Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,864 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $122.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,579 shares of company stock worth $4,286,314. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

