Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 37,715 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,715 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

