Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,352 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 77,767 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $58.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.