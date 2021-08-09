Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,407 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.97 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,455. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

