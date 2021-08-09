Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 67,816 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,816 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

