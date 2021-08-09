Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.27 Million Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

ONEW opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.99. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,780. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

