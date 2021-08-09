Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.34 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of iHeartMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $21.98 on Monday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.