Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $45.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

