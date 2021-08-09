Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.87 Million Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.