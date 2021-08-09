Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,589,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.