Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 682.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,015. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MGNI opened at $33.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.