Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 142,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

