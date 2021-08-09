Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277.36 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56). Approximately 221,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 484,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £729.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

