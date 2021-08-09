Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Cut by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.14. 5,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,105. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

