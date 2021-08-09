Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Science Applications International worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 170.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.