Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.87. 43,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

