ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.0796

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.95 million and $17,656.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,695,452 coins and its circulating supply is 37,011,841 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

