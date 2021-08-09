Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.74.

WTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

