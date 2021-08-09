Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $65.19 million and $148,252.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,496,904,536 coins and its circulating supply is 3,797,853,403 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

