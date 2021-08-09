Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Insider Tammy R. Moore Sells 12,000 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SCI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,380. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

