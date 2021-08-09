Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,505,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,936. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.