Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 5,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

