Shard Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.76 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 190.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Shard has traded 260% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $26,621.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

