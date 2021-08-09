Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX) Insider Buys A$186,477.90 in Stock

Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX) insider Bruce McFadzean bought 532,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$186,477.90 ($133,198.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company's principal project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. It explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. Sheffield Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

