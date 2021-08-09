Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.57

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 21875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

