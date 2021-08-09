ShipChain Price Hits $0.0009 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. ShipChain has a market cap of $421,312.68 and approximately $300.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00814045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039795 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

