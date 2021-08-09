ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SWAV traded up $12.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.60. 20,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

