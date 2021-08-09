Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

SIEGY stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

