Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIEGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
SIEGY stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.17.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
