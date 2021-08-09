Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $806,925.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $806,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott A. Reed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00.

NYSE SI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.21. 832,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,650. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 89,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $724,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

