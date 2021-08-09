Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.41.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
