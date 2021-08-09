Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.41.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

