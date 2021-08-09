Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 29,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 84,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.