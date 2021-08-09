Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.68

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 16274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.