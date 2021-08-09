SL Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up 5.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $470,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.87. 69,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,870. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

