SL Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 4.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

LNG traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.11. 40,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,665. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

