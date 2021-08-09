SL Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 5.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. 158,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,891,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

