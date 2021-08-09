SL Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 3.1% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,865,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.68. 11,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,659. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,283. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.74.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

