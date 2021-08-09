SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of SL Green Realty worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

