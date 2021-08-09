SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 1.2%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €47.58 ($55.98) and last traded at €47.06 ($55.36). Approximately 87,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.52 ($54.73).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.02. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

