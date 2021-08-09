Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €42.26 ($49.72) and last traded at €42.24 ($49.69). Approximately 106,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.12 ($49.55).

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is €38.38.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

