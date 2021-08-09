Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.