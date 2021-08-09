Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

