Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2,051.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Sonos worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sonos by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Sonos by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after acquiring an additional 897,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 747,312 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

