Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Achieves Market Cap of $29,963.04

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $29,963.04 and $507.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.00814642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00104842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039532 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars.

