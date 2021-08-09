Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.55 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $1.20 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00135675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00144991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,832.69 or 0.99947150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.77 or 0.00771465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

