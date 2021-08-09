SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,800,000 after purchasing an additional 482,081 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,067,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,994,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,167 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,511,000 after purchasing an additional 715,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 508,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29.

