SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.98. 27,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

