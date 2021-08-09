SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Acquired by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 4.5% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 4.62% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $33,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $106.60 and a one year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

